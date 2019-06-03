Students From Burgas Created an Electric Car

Students from the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in Burgas have developed a unique electric vehicle. It works entirely on electricity.



The car itself is made of fiberglass and aluminum. The new electric car even has its name - "Batkomobil".

Behind the electromobile are the efforts of the students of specialty "Industrial Electronics" Velin Georgiev, Atanas Hristov and Anton Stoichev, as well as their professor eng. Krassimir Kanchev.

They have worked on creating the car of the future for more than 4 months.