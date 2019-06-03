Students From Burgas Created an Electric Car
Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Students from the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in Burgas have developed a unique electric vehicle. It works entirely on electricity.
The car itself is made of fiberglass and aluminum. The new electric car even has its name - "Batkomobil".
Behind the electromobile are the efforts of the students of specialty "Industrial Electronics" Velin Georgiev, Atanas Hristov and Anton Stoichev, as well as their professor eng. Krassimir Kanchev.
They have worked on creating the car of the future for more than 4 months.
- » Secondary-school Graduates Are Protesting Against the English Matriculation
- » 22.6 Million Additional Transfers for Electronic Textbooks and Books
- » Britain Keeps the Fees and Funding of Bulgarian Students For 2020 -2021
- » Sofia Library Launches " Library in the Mountain 2019"
- » Valchev: Teachers Should Inspire Children
- » Most of the High Schools Graduates Will Sit a Biology or English Exam