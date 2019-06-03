Students From Burgas Created an Electric Car

Society » EDUCATION | June 3, 2019, Monday // 10:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Students From Burgas Created an Electric Car

Students from the School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering in Burgas have developed a unique electric vehicle. It works entirely on electricity.


The car itself is made of fiberglass and aluminum. The new electric car even has its name - "Batkomobil".

Behind the electromobile are the efforts of the students of specialty "Industrial Electronics" Velin Georgiev, Atanas Hristov and Anton Stoichev, as well as their professor eng. Krassimir Kanchev.

They have worked on creating the car of the future for more than 4 months.

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electric car, students, Bulgaria, Burgas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria