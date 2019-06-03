Over 400 police officers in Plovdiv Are Dealing with Aftermath of Heavy Rains

Over 400 police officers, fire-fighters, officials of Plovdiv Municipality and volunteers took part in operations dealing with the crisis situation in Plovdiv, the spokesperson of the Plovdiv Police Department told Focus Radio Plovdiv.



Major boulevards and traffic hot spots had been drained and their cleaning began at 5:30am. Firefighting crews continue to deal with the aftermath of the heavy rains, cleaning residential and public buildings.



Municipal crews of Transport Management are working to restore traffic lights. To report a faulty traffic light, call 032 622 707.

Traffic police officers have been deployed to ensure traffic safety. Motorists are urged to drive with caution on slippery roads.