Bulgarian PM: We are Considering Making Food in Kindergartens Free

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov inspects renovated infrastructure sites in Sliven, the government's press service announced.

The prime minister has visited the new roundabout on the Rose Valley in the city, for which the government has allocated over BGN 2 322 000 without VAT. The mayor of Sliven Stefan Radev said that 400 000 leva have been saved from the public crossing. "For the first time a mayor will save on repairs and the rest of the money will go for kindergarten," said Boyko Borisov, quoted in the announcement. The mayor of Sliven stressed that without strong finances there could be no strong municipalities.

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has also seen the renovated residential blocks in the Sinite Kamani District, where 51 apartments were renovated under the National Energy Efficiency Program of Multifamily Buildings in the past year. "Now, everyone started asking for remediation, and when BSP and MRF spoke against sanitation, you were silent, and now they see that there is a surplus of BGN 3 billion, governed by good keepers, so the state has a surplus," Prime Minister Borisov said.

The mayor has also confirmed that the city still has a great interest in the building renovation program. "Everyone hopes to continue the program to get involved, no such big investment has ever been made," added the mayor of Sliven. The rehabilitation continues at the moment in another building in the neighborhood where 230 people live. In the municipality of Sliven, 18 of the 51 buildings approved for participation in the program have been completed.

Prime Minister Borisov has also seen the renovated park along the Asenovska River along Rakovski Street - Antim 1 - Dimitar Pehlivanov Street, for whose breakout the government lent BGN 1.6 million. With the funding provided by the Operational Program "Regions in Growth" amounting to 2.2 million BGN, 38 000 sq.m of public spaces have been renovated along both banks of the Assenovska River and the Republic of Sliven, which for a period of years have been abandoned and even dangerous. Bicycle and pedestrian paths and a runway are built.

Different playgrounds for children of different ages and with different types of facilities, sports grounds, fountains. Arches, gazebos and pergolas are installed. There is new lighting and video surveillance. The area is landscaped. New parking spaces have been identified.

Prime Minister Borisov was also informed about the renovation of the Asenovetz Hall in the city, for which the Council of Ministers gave 1.4 million leva. The building has not been upgraded since its construction in the 1970s. "Over 40,000 children who have never attended school, we put them in the classrooms, this program works very well," said Prime Minister Boyko Borisov during his visit to the renovated kindergarten in Sliven.

The educational establishment is updated by BGN 1.1 million under the Operational Program "Regions in Growth". There are 140 children and one group for children with special needs. "We are also considering making free food for kindergartens," added Prime Minister Borisov to the teachers at the children's school. From the leadership of the kindergarten they commented that the restaurant has not been repaired for 30 years. They have expressed their satisfaction to the Prime Minister since the renovation of the building.