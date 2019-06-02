Bulgarian Company Discordia Buys 280 New Trucks by the End of the Year

Discordia, the leading company in the field of transport and logistics in Bulgaria, has increased the number of its heavy-duty vehicles by 100 in the last six months to a total of 600 units.

By the end of the year, the company plans to invest in 180 new trucks, and by 2022 its management plans to have a total of 1,400 vehicles, the company said.

The new 100 heavy-duty trucks are new generation and meet the Euro-6 standard.

"We are extremely happy that we managed to increase our fleet with another 100 new trucks for 6 months, and it is a great achievement for us to be the only company in the country with a fleet of over 600 high-tech heavy-duty Euro-6 trucks", commented Executive Director the company Hristo Hristov.

By the end of 2018, Discordia announced that it would invest 350 million leva in its business and employ 1,800 new employees within 5 years.

Then, the company's management said they expect the revenues from their business to exceed 177 million euros or 346 million leva by the end of 2022.

The company was founded in 1992 and now operates in more than 20 markets, with its main markets in Europe.