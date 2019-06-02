Bulgarian Company Discordia Buys 280 New Trucks by the End of the Year

Business | June 2, 2019, Sunday // 09:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Company Discordia Buys 280 New Trucks by the End of the Year

Discordia, the leading company in the field of transport and logistics in Bulgaria, has increased the number of its heavy-duty vehicles by 100 in the last six months to a total of 600 units.

By the end of the year, the company plans to invest in 180 new trucks, and by 2022 its management plans to have a total of 1,400 vehicles, the company said.

The new 100 heavy-duty trucks are new generation and meet the Euro-6 standard.

"We are extremely happy that we managed to increase our fleet with another 100 new trucks for 6 months, and it is a great achievement for us to be the only company in the country with a fleet of over 600 high-tech heavy-duty Euro-6 trucks", commented Executive Director the company Hristo Hristov.

By the end of 2018, Discordia announced that it would invest 350 million leva in its business and employ 1,800 new employees within 5 years.

Then, the company's management said they expect the revenues from their business to exceed 177 million euros or 346 million leva by the end of 2022.

The company was founded in 1992 and now operates in more than 20 markets, with its main markets in Europe.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria