780 Missiles were Launched Against the Hailstorms of Southern Bulgaria

780 missiles were launched by the Hail Agency (IABG) on Friday over South Bulgaria. 59 clouds have been processed that have passed the protected area.

Commissions to the Regional Directorate of Agriculture will assess the damages from the fall of the hail in the region of the villages of Zmeyovo, Kirilovo, Rakitnitsa and Hrishtani, which are on the territory of the Stara Zagora region. At this time, it is not possible to carry out an investigation as the areas are still under water and this does not allow the damage to be detected. As soon as the water has drained, the damage will be described.

The village of Zmeyovo, which is most affected by the hail, is not located in the territory protected by the Hail Agency. It is located between the protected territories of the Regional Directorate of Petrovo and Tazha. Two rocket launchers were launched from the missile platforms of the two directorates to the cloud that passed over the populated area.

Due to a prohibited shooting zone, due to military objects, it is not possible to build an intermediate rocket site near the village. The other three villages of Kirilovo, Rakitnitsa and Hristeni are in the protected area by the Agency and the missiles are minimized as a result of missiles.

The State applies notified state aid to compensate for costs at 100% of fully fallen areas. Only registered agricultural can apply for it. Applications will be received at the Agricultural Service in Stara Zagora.