Sofia will also Seek a Public-private Partnership for New Kindergartens

The construction of kindergartens with private capital is one of the possibilities for increasing the number of kindergartens in Sofia, which the municipality is considering.

"We are ready to work for the development of public-private partnerships, especially when it comes to building new kindergartens, which on the one hand saves us money for the construction itself and on the other hand increases the capacity of municipal kindergartens. to negotiate any such case, "said Mayor Yordanka Fandakova on Thursday, quoted by BGNES. She examined the construction of a new gymnasium and two classrooms in the village of Mramor in Sofia area.

After the first rankings for the kindergartens in the capital this year, 7000 children were left unaccepted. The problem of lack of places in the kindergartens is for years and is especially acute in areas where there are new neighborhoods. The reason is that there are establishments in them. Last week, Chief Architect Zdravko Zdravkov commented that the legal framework should change and allow gardens to open on the ground floors of residential buildings. This would also stimulate private investment.

Mayor Fandakova supports his idea. "We have always looked for an opportunity to change capacities and capabilities through changes in various regulations," she said, adding that at this stage, investors in new residential buildings and complexes can at least make childcare centers, playgrounds and park areas.

She also commented on the recent changes to the repair project on Graf Ignatiev Str. It is decided that the cast-iron benches, which are planned for Slaveikov Square, should not be placed in a "composition" around the trees. Instead, it will be placed on one bench so as not to interfere with pedestrians. The benches in question became famous, except for their outward appearance, set on a sarcophagus and at their cost. It turned out that a composition of 4 elements in Slaveykov Square cost 8500 leva.

Fandakova added that cameras are currently being put in the square "to cope with vandalism."

Fandakova also said that he commissioned a redesign of the drainage system around the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. This was necessary after the municipality abandoned the leveling of pavements and roadways around the church. After the change of the project, the repair will begin in this part of the center. It is made by the company "PST Group", which also works in the gardens "Crystal" and "Patriarh Evtimii", as well as on "Moskovska" Street. According to Fandakova, the renovation of this part of the city was due to end July-August.

"Remarks are removed from supervision in the first stage, which includes the Crystal and Kliment Ohridski Gardens as well as Moskovska Street and the small streets around it," Fandakova reminded, adding that during that time the contract with the contractor is frozen.