Sirens Throughout Bulgaria in Tribute to the Memory of National Hero Hristo Botev

Bulgaria: Sirens Throughout Bulgaria in Tribute to the Memory of National Hero Hristo Botev

For 2 minutes from 12.00 on 2 June, the sirens across the country with interrupted wail will announce the dedication of national pride to the memory of Botev and those who died for the freedom of Bulgaria. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior.

When it starts, all pedestrians and road vehicles in the country, except for trains, should stop their traffic on the streets and squares while staying in place.

