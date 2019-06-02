Short-lasting, in Some Places Intense Rainfalls Accompanied by Thunder this Afternoon in Bulgaria

Before noon rainfalls in most areas will temporarily stop and the cloudiness will tear. In the afternoon and in the morning on Monday, in the western and central regions again, cumulus clouds will develop. This was reported by FOCUS News Agency from the National Weather and Hydrology Institute (NIMH) . There will be short-lasting, in some places intense rainfalls accompanied by thunder, temporary wind gain and hailstorms. Over the eastern part of Bulgaria, most of the day will be sunny. Later in the afternoon clouds will appear, and in some places light rainfalls are expected. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from the North-Northeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 22 ° and 27 °. The atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month and will remain unchanged.

There will be sunny weather on the Black Sea coast. In the afternoon clouds will develop in places with short-lasting rainfalls and thunderstorms. It will blow a mild to moderate wind from East to Southeast. Maximum air temperatures: 23-26 °. Seawater temperature is 16-21 °. The waves of the sea will be 1-2 bales.

Above the mountains the cloudiness will be significant. In the afternoon, there will be intense cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds and in many places there will be short-lasting rainfalls with thunderstorms and hailstorms. A moderate wind from East to Southeast will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 17 °, at 2000 meters - about 9 °.