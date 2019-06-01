With Intensified Interest and with the Active Support of BSMEPA, 1st Southeast European Innovation, Technology and Sourcing Summit was Held
The 1st Southeast European Innovation, Technology and Sourcing Summit took place with the active support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency and with great interest from the business. One of the most significant events for companies in the field of outsourcing and high technology was held on 17.05.2019, Friday in Plovdiv and gathered senior management from 9 countries in the region. Co-organizers of the event are BASSCOM and Bulgarian Outsourcing Association.
Representatives of successful businesses from Romania, Serbia, Greece, Croatia, Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mr. Ivan Totev, Mayor of Plovdiv, Mr. Rosen Plovnliev, President of Bulgaria 2012-2017 . and other.
Panelists discussed new trends and the future development of high technology and services, and outlined plans to impose the region as a leading destination for the development of high-tech products and advanced business services.
- » With an Increased Interest and with the Partnership of BSMEPA, a Roundtable for the ICT Sector Took Place in Sofia
- » An Agreement to Avoid Double Taxation was Signed at the Second Session of the Bulgarian-Pakistan Intergovernmental Mixed Commission for Economic Cooperation
- » First American Liquefied Gas for Bulgaria
- » Dutch Company Wants to Supply US Blue Fuel to Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Is Among the Leaders in Cigarettes Manufacturing
- » China Remains Open to Foreign Investments