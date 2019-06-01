With Intensified Interest and with the Active Support of BSMEPA, 1st Southeast European Innovation, Technology and Sourcing Summit was Held

The 1st Southeast European Innovation, Technology and Sourcing Summit took place with the active support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency and with great interest from the business. One of the most significant events for companies in the field of outsourcing and high technology was held on 17.05.2019, Friday in Plovdiv and gathered senior management from 9 countries in the region. Co-organizers of the event are BASSCOM and Bulgarian Outsourcing Association.

Representatives of successful businesses from Romania, Serbia, Greece, Croatia, Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mr. Ivan Totev, Mayor of Plovdiv, Mr. Rosen Plovnliev, President of Bulgaria 2012-2017 . and other.

Panelists discussed new trends and the future development of high technology and services, and outlined plans to impose the region as a leading destination for the development of high-tech products and advanced business services.

