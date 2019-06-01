With an Increased Interest and with the Partnership of BSMEPA, a Roundtable for the ICT Sector Took Place in Sofia

„Over the past 12 months, our team has helped nearly 1,800 companies to find new foreign partners and expand their operations across borders. This favors not only the movement of staff outside, but also the attraction of specialists from abroad, a particularly important process for the ICT sector.“ This was announced by the Executive Director of Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency, Dr. Boyko Takov, during a roundtable in the capital. Today (May 29, 2019, Wednesday) under the title „IT Sector Between Successful Exports and Scarcity of Specialists“ was held the eighth annual Bulgarian ICT Watch conference, organized by ICT Media and BASSCOM. Partners of the forum are the Ministry of Economy, Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency, Bulgarian Association of Information Technologies, Bulgarian Investment Agency and Bulgarian Outsourcing Association.

Dr. Takov was among the panelists in the second part of the discussion, which touched key topics for the sector, such as opportunities for dialogue and cooperation between the state and the business to export high-tech products.

„For many years now, the Agency has been supporting the development of the ICT sector in Bulgaria because most of the companies operating there are small and medium. We have signals from many of them that they are preparing their highly qualified personnel by their own, due to the lack of market“, the Executive Director of BSMEPA said.

Despite the difficulties faced by the companies, Bulgaria has become a center of development in Europe and is growing internationally. During the conference, it was also made clear that the employees in the branch are over 57 thousand, which makes the ICT sector a defining industry for the Bulgarian economy.

The event was opened by Deputy Minister of Economy Lachezar Borisov and Deputy Minister of Education and Science Tanya Mihaylova.