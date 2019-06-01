Criminals Detained in Northwestern Bulgaria Charged with Blackmail and Drug Trafficking

Detainees are accused of being part of a criminal group for blackmail through physical violence including body torture and drug trafficking on the territory of Montana region, reports BNT.

Members of the criminal group were arrested on May 30, 2019 in a joint operation of the Specialized Prosecution, General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and National Police in cooperation with Military police force in Montana and Sofia. Douzens of houses and motor cars were searched and a significant number of personal searches were carried out by the police.

So far collected evidence have proved that the gang, active in Montana region since 2012, was headed by Martin Antov. Its broad criminal activity included mostly blackmail over farmers, businessmen and common citizens as well as drug trafficking.