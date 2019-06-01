Unhappy Employee Started Shooting at a Virginia Building, 12 People were Killed

An unhappy municipal employee started shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, yesterday afternoon local time, and killed 12 people and wounds at least six, he is also dead, said city police chief James Servera, quoted by Reuters.

Servera said the exact circumstances around shooting in the coastal resort town are still unclear. He gave some details of what was known, but added that among the wounded in the shooting there was a policeman who had been hit but survived thanks to his armor.



According to Servera, the shooting started suddenly and unexpectedly shortly after 4:00 pm local time in Building 2 of the municipal center complex, which houses the Municipal Department of Public Works and Public Utilities, adjacent to the City Hall. The suspect was armed with a 45-caliber pistol with a silencer and shot indiscriminately the victims. The officers arrived at the site, wounded during the shootout the armed person and subsequently he died. This was announced at the press conference by Servera, quoted by TASS.



"The police have done what they are supposed to do - they have given first aid and evacuated him from the building, and he has subsequently died of his wounds," Servera said.

Kills were found on each of the three floors of the building, and one shot was found in a car parked in front of the building.



Servera noted that the identity of the shooter is known but will not yet be reported because his relatives have not been informed.

Servera said he was a long-time servant in the utilities sector and described him as "unhappy", but refused to say more about what the cause of the attack might be.

Deputy Mayor James Wood explained that the building itself, where everything has happened, is a place where payments for utilities and other services are accepted.



It is believed that this is the shootings of the highest number of gun fire victims in the US workplace since February when a factory worker shot five of his colleagues in Orora, Illinois shortly after being released from work, Reuters said.