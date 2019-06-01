Switzerland opens its labor market for Bulgarians. Starting today (01.06), Bulgarians and Romanians will have complete freedom of movement, work and establishment in Switzerland. The only EU Member State whose citizens still have only limited access to the Swiss labor market remains Croatia.



The Swiss Federal Government adopted on May 15 a decision to abolish citizens' residence quotas for Bulgaria and Romania on the territory of the Swiss Confederation. The decision amends the regulation on the implementation of the Agreement on the free movement of persons between Switzerland and the EU.

The Protocol to the Agreement, which provided for a transitional period of up to 10 years for the citizens of Bulgaria and Romania, was in force on 1 June 2009.



According to data from the Migration Services of Switzerland, by the end of 2018 there are about 11,600 Bulgarians living permanently in the country. Most of them are highly skilled. They work in the banking, international organizations, healthcare, computer technology, culture, art and science. Our compatriots, legally resident in Switzerland, have a good place in society. Only over the last two years over 3000 Bulgarians have settled in Switzerland for the purpose of pursuing employment.



Along with the newcomers a lot of Bulgarians have settled in Switzerland years ago. Among them is Tatyana Peneva:

"I have been in Switzerland for 20 years now. I was working in the health care sector, now I work as a translator. "

Veselin Manchev is a classical musician. He plays the waltz. He has been in Switzerland for 22 years. He established there for 1996:



"It was right after the hyperinflation. I was in the Plovdiv State Philharmonic. A German professor came to do a master course. I was very interested in his way of seeing things and went to do a specialization. Then he taught another instrument and then stayed on the open market. I now play in different orchestras, "he said.



Out of a total of more than 2.1 million foreigners staying in Switzerland, the Bulgarians are about 0.4%.



The Bulgarian community in Switzerland is mainly concentrated in the cantons of Zurich, Geneva, Bern, Voie, Ticino, Aargau, Basel, Friborg and St. Gallen.



With the opening of the labor market, the number of legally residing Bulgarians in Switzerland is likely to increase further.





