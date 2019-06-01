Today We Celebrate the International Children's Day

On June 1st, we celebrate the International Children's Day. The celebration dates back to the World Conference on Child Health, held in Geneva in 1925.



The idea of ​​celebrating this day came in 1925 when the Chinese Consul General in San Francisco collected several Chinese orphan children and led them to the Dragon Boat Feast (a Chinese feast that originated in antiquity and was associated with the Spring Equinox).



Later, his initiative was continued, with an international conference on child health being held, as an independent charity action in the United States and Europe. In 1949 the day was officially declared an International Day for the Protection of Children. And in 1950, June 1 was first celebrated in 51 countries worldwide.



A number of celebrations and initiatives are organized around the country for children's Day.



The National Museum of History in Sofia will offer many games and fun for the whole family. With the intriguing history of Parvobitko, all young visitors will be introduced during the official presentation of the book for children of the same name. "Parvobitko" is the first children's book by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boni Petrunova, Director of NIM, awarded with second prize by Fujet Publishing House. Guests at the event will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the strange persona and get an autograph personally by the author of the book. A toy that Petronova buys for her son sets the story of the little man. All guests will be able to learn more interesting facts about the creation of the children's book during the event at the Central Lounge of the National Museum of History at exactly 11:00.



On the occasion of the International Children's Day BDZ this year again it will follow its good tradition and will give free travel to all Bulgarian children up to 14 years of age. Young passengers can take advantage of this opportunity from 00:00 to 24:00 on June 1st in all passenger and fast trains (2nd class). Provided that the journey begins with a night train departing before 24:00 on June 1st, the free travel is valid until the train arrives at the final station the next day.



On the festive day, a free trip for children under 14 will be valid for the train on the Plovdiv-Edirne-Plovdiv route.



The National Gallery in Square 500 will also mark the Day of the Child with various initiatives.



Over 60 cultural-educational initiatives for children includes this year's edition of Children's Fair in Sofia, which will traditionally take place on June 1st in front of the National Theater "Ivan Vazov". Co-organizers of the event are the Izart Foundation and the Sofia Municipality, and all initiatives for the child's holiday are free. The Children's Fair started eight years ago with the support of the America for Bulgaria Foundation, and over 40 events have been realized in more than 15 cities.



The planned workshops for June 1st will be held throughout the day from 11.00 am and 8.00 pm on the territory of the City Garden and in the nearby museums and galleries.



Traditionally, the Izart Foundation has also created specially designed games for the museums - the children will be able to become discoverers at the Museum of History of Sofia, the Institute of Ethnography and Folklore with the Ethnographic Museum, the Sofia City Art Gallery, the National Museum of Natural History.