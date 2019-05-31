The New Charging System in the Metropolitan Transport Will Not be Ready For at Least Another Year

The new charging system in the metropolitan transport will not work for at least another year. This was said by Metodi Avramov, Director of Innovation at the Center for Urban Mobility.

The charging system will not be a fact for at least a year. This system will now be able to pay for travel, mobile applications, over the Internet, via a website, naturally contactless cards, and the great advantage of this system is that it will pay for the service actually used, ie whether it will be on time, whether it will be at a distance, whether it will be by number of stops, we are now leaving the Sofia Municipal Council to decide, he announced.

He added that Sofia Municipality is now working for an intelligent traffic light system.

