Heavy Rain and Hailstorm Hit Bulgaria's Plovdiv

In just half an hour Plovdiv, the second largest city in Bulgaria, saw heavy flooding with most of its central boulevards and subways under water, reports BNT

Municipality cleaning groups and fire brigade crews are working hard to drain off hospitals and kindergartens.

The ground floor of the city's oncological dispensary is flooded. The South region of the city is in the gravest situation its streets being under water up to 50 cm deep.

There are a great number of damaged cars and traffic lights. Public transport is operative with delays. A heavy flooded floor caused the evacuation of visitors to one of the city malls.

