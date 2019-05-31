Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov: Bulgaria Won't Make any Compromises for the F-16

The Bulgarian side won’t make any compromises for the quality and equipment of the F-16s and the negotiations are only for the price. This was assured by Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

"When we chose the United States as a potential counterpart, the White House, and other factors in the US administration, we were confident that they would be in line with our financial capabilities. However, it turned out that this is a matter of negotiations and talks that will continue until we find the advantageous crossing point that is acceptable to both sides, "he said.

Karakachanov also underlined that under no circumstances would it be at the expense of either the armament of the aircraft or its equipment.