Paris Bans Smoking in 52 Public Parks and Gardens

A ban on smoking in 52 public parks and gardens, which is about 10% of green areas in the French capital, has been enforced in Paris, BTA reported. The mayoralty said that this decision would make Paris "an even more hospitable and breathtaking capital".

The smoking ban does not apply to the largest parks in Paris, which are used for picnics and other entertainment during the summer months.

According to EU data in 2014, the daily smoking rate in France was slightly above the EU average and far above that of most other Western European countries.

The French health authorities said that the number of daily smokers has fallen with 1.6 million people since 2016 and now it amounts 25.4% of the population. Mortality rates from smoking-related illnesses among women, however, continue to rise by 5% per year due to an increase in the number of smokers between the 1970s and 1990s.

Violators will be fined with € 38.