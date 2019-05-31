Three Six-Year-Old Children Were Injured during a Demonstration in the Northeastern Bulgaria’s town Silistra

Three six-year-old children were injured during a demonstration before the Children's Day celebration on June 1st at Dorostol Stadium in the Northeastern Bulgaria’s town Silistra. The city’s police was demonstrating the capture of a criminal when an explosion of grenades injured two boys and one girl. The boys have burns on their feet and were given emergency medical help. Then they were released but the girl was transported to Ruse because she had between 10 and 20% burning on her chest, legs and neck.

The event was concluding with the program “Hello, holiday,", which takes place in kindergartens and schools from Dulovo, Tutrakan and Silistra. About 300 children were present at the stadium and the area was dissected for the safety of the attendees.

Part of the exploded grenade wounds two boys and a girl from the “Iglika - 2” kindergarten, who were 50 meters away from the demonstration site. There is no danger for their lives.

An inspection of the scene from an investigator at the District Investigation Department at the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Silistra is currently being carried out.

Pre-trial proceedings are conducted under Article 338, para. 3 of the Criminal Code, which commits the criminal liability of anyone who, in dealing with explosives, causes unintentional personal injury to one or more persons.