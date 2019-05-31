Bulgaria Is Among the Leaders in Cigarettes Manufacturing
In 2017, more than 487 billion cigarettes were produced in the European Union - 40 billion less compared to the previous year, according to Eurostat data published today on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, BNR reported.
2017 Production’s worth is about € 4.9 billion, which is with € 1.3 billion less than 2016.
Leading manufacturers are Germany, Poland and Romania. With more than 150 billion cigarettes manufactured, Germany ranks first with 31% of the total EU production. Poland is second (23%), followed by Romania (14%).
Fourth is Greece and Portugal with 5% of the production, followed by Bulgaria with 20 billion cigarettes produced in 2017 or 4% of the total EU production.
