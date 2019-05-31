China Remains Open to Foreign Investments

Bulgaria: China Remains Open to Foreign Investments

China's doors to the outside world are always open. The country welcomes foreign investment in its economy and a mutually beneficial cooperation.

At the same time, the country is making efforts to provide foreign companies with a fairer, more transparent and stable investment and business environment, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said yesterday.

“Even though over the past year or more the United States has continued to menace Chinese products with additional tariffs, everyone can see that the enthusiasm for foreign investors in China remains high. The companies are the ones who choose where to invest, who to be their partner, and these decisions depend on their interests and market principles, not political statements, “, said Kang.

