With nearly BGN 4 million Investment, Volvo Group Bulgaria Opened its Own Service Center Near Plovdiv

Volvo Group Bulgaria opened a new own service center near Plovdiv. The investment in it is 3.8 million BGN.

The event was attended by more than 200 guests - the company's clients.

The center will be servicing and selling the full range of Volvo and Renault automobiles. The service capacity will be approximately 5,000 trucks per year, with 9 trucks at a time. The service will have modern equipment according to the company's established global standards. There will be three passageways and three diagnostic stands. The warehouse will offer large spare parts and will provide delivery within 24 hours.

One of the strongest advantages of the workshop is the team of 15 professionals and a mobile group. Part of it is also one of the best specialists in after-sales service, which over the years have won international recognition with top rankings in global competitions of the company.

Plovdiv is a strategic region for us with dynamically developing business, new investments and, of course, some of the most dynamically developing companies in the transport industry. Besides, it is located in close proximity to key transport arteries, which helps us to react quickly and to be able to help our customers as efficiently as possible, explained Karin Johansson, Managing Director of Volvo Group Bulgaria during the event.

The investment in its own service center in Plovdiv is part of the overall strategy of Volvo Group Bulgaria for sustainable development, modernization and increasing the capacity of the service network in the country. The project started with the opening of a service base in Varna in 2015, and from the beginning of 2016 the expanded service center opened in Sofia, which has the capacity to service 10,368 trucks on average per year.

In 2017, the new center of Volvo Group Bulgaria in Burgas was built with a BGN 2 million investment.

In the autumn of 2018 a service center was opened in Veliko Tarnovo. Thus, the total investment for the development of the service network in Bulgaria exceeds BGN 12 million, reported Econ.bg