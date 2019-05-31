The Justice Ministry Will Fight the Domestic Violence in Bulgaria with BGN 450,000

Money will be used to finance three priority targets to prevent domestic violence against both women and men.



The Ministry of Justice has allocated BGN 450,000 for programs to prevent domestic violence against both women and men in 2019. This was announced by Justice Minister Danail Kirilov.

According to Kirilov, last year for prevention, BGN 360,000 were spent on prevention, which were used to conclude contracts with 17 organizations to help protect the victims of domestic violence as well as prevention.

Danail Kirilov: A contract with Animus was signed on 15 February to fund a new line of domestic violence. Annually, funds are earmarked for activities to prevent and protect against domestic violence. According to the rules, the Minister of Justice announces a competition for project and program funding.



Three are the goals that will be leading this year:

Providing protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of victims of domestic violence;

Prevention of new cases of domestic violence;

Work with the perpetrators of domestic violence.