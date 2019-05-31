There is a New Chief of the Bulgaria's Agriculture Commission

The Parliament elected Maria Belova as chairman of the Agricultural Commission in place of Desislava Taneva, who took over the post of Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

Georgi Stankov became a member of the Committee on the Policies for Bulgarians Abroad. His place in the Defense Committee took Gemma Grozdanova.

The National Assembly dismissed Radostin Radoslavov from the Transport Committee, Mitko Polihronov took his place.

Vasil Tsvetkov was dismissed by the Energy Committee, Radostin Tanev took his place.

Daniela Dimitrova was elected as a member of the Committee on Economic Policy and Tourism.

Lilyana Pavlova was released from the Committee on Labor, Social and Demographic Policy, her place filled Emil Tonchev.

Ralitsa Dobreva becomes a member of the Interaction with Non-Governmental Organizations and Citizens' Complaints Committee.

Lilyana Pavlova is replacing Gemma Grozdanova in the Committee on European Affairs and Oversight of the European Funds.

Ivelina Vassileva was elected as a Deputy Representative of the Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe of the National Assembly in PACE.