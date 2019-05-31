Code Yellow Warning For Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 31, 2019, Friday // 12:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning For Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms pixabay.com

Code Yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for 10 Bulgarian regions, said the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The warning for heavy rain and hail is in place for the regions of Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Sofia city, Sofia district, Pazardzhik, Lovech, Gabrovo, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.

Expected amounts of rainfall between 20 and 35 l/sq.m.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rainfall, rain, thunderstorms, code yellow, weather, Bulgaria, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
