Code Yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for 10 Bulgarian regions, said the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The warning for heavy rain and hail is in place for the regions of Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Sofia city, Sofia district, Pazardzhik, Lovech, Gabrovo, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.

Expected amounts of rainfall between 20 and 35 l/sq.m.