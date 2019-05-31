Stoltenberg: NATO is Ready to Accept Northern Macedonia

He said the ratification of the pre-accession protocol is progressing well, quoted by NOVA TV.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sends a clear signal to Northern Macedonia - the Alliance is ready to welcome Macedonia to the Euro-Atlantic family. This is the message sent by Stoltenberg in an interview with MIA, which he gave shortly before his visit to Skopje, where a meeting of the ambassadors of the Alliance will be held, according to BGNES.

He looks forward to visiting Skopje again and said the ratification of the pre-accession protocol is progressing well.

Stoltenberg said some countries did not have the opportunity to ratify the protocol, and he said Macedonia's membership would contribute to the security of the Western Balkans and the entire Euro-Atlantic region.

The meeting of the North Atlantic Council is expected to talk about Macedonia's integration into NATO, but also about the progress of reforms, including those in the field of justice.

Stoltenberg spoke about the importance of Northern Macedonia's participation in Alliance meetings as well as about the further development of the events in the dispute between Belgrade and Pristina.

"I look forward to visiting Skopje again, this time with the North Atlantic Council, these are the 29 ambassadors of all NATO allies. Our visit to northern Macedonia sends a clear signal: we are ready to meet you in the NATO family, "Stoltenberg said.