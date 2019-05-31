More Grants for Fight Against Domestic Violence

May 31, 2019
Last year, The Ministry of Justice has allocated 360 000 leva for combating domestic violence. This was announced by Bulgaria’s Minister of Justice Danail Kirilov from the parliamentary tribune. The money was received by 17 organisations.

This year the statutable funds are 450 000 leva. The money will for the protection and reintegration of the victims, and for work with the abusers to avoid recurrences.

Kirilov said the work on texts in the law on domestic violence is making progress.

