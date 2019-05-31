Dead Man Was Found in the Fifth Largest City in Bulgaria - Ruse
Crime | May 31, 2019, Friday // 11:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A man's body was found on Thursday at "Studen Kladenets" Street in Ruse. This is reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the Danubian town.
The man was naked to the waist and had body injuries. An investigation was carried out and he was identified. It turned out he was a 51-year-old man living on the same street.
The cause of death and the body injuries are in process of being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings for a crime under Art. 115 of the Criminal Code have been initiated, the police added.
- » District Mayor in Plovdiv Arrested for Corruption Offenses
- » Marinela Arabadzhieva Will Be Extradited to Bulgaria Today
- » Two Bulgarians have been Detained for the Installation of a Skimmer in India
- » Prosecutor's Office in Silistra Investigates Murder of an 8-month-old Baby and Attempted Murder of a 7-year-old Boy
- » Аssault on students in Japan leaves three dead
- » Over 3,8 kg of Smuggled Gold Products have been Seized on Kapitan Andreevo