Dead Man Was Found in the Fifth Largest City in Bulgaria - Ruse

Crime | May 31, 2019, Friday // 11:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Dead Man Was Found in the Fifth Largest City in Bulgaria - Ruse

A man's body was found on Thursday at "Studen Kladenets" Street in Ruse. This is reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the Danubian town.

The man was naked to the waist and had body injuries. An investigation was carried out and he was identified. It turned out he was a 51-year-old man living on the same street.

The cause of death and the body injuries are in process of being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings for a crime under Art. 115 of the Criminal Code have been initiated, the police added.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: dead man, Ruse, crime
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria