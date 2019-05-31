The Conditions for Mountain Tourism Are Bad
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The conditions for hiking in the mountains are bad, announced the Mountain Rescue Service at the Bulgarian Red Cross. In the high parts of the mountains it is misty with a weak wind. Temperatures are between 5 and 10 degrees. Lift facilities in resorts don’t work. There are no recorded tourist incidents over the past 24 hours. Information about the mountain environment can be found at the address of the MRS on the Internet or on the phone numbers of the MRS: 02/9632000 and 1470.
- » Bulgaria as a Tourist Destination For Four Seasons
- » The Share of Visits of ЕU Citizens Was 55.4% of the Total Number of Foreigners’ Visits to Bulgaria in April
- » In April 2019, the Number of the Trips of Bulgarian Residents Abroad was 620.8 Thousand
- » A Train From Plovdiv to Edirne Starts on June 1st
- » Airports in Varna and Burgas Add New Destinations
- » The Two-way Ticket for the New Train Line Plovdiv - Edirne Will Cost 28.56 BGN