The Conditions for Mountain Tourism Are Bad

The conditions for hiking in the mountains are bad, announced the Mountain Rescue Service at the Bulgarian Red Cross. In the high parts of the mountains it is misty with a weak wind. Temperatures are between 5 and 10 degrees. Lift facilities in resorts don’t work. There are no recorded tourist incidents over the past 24 hours. Information about the mountain environment can be found at the address of the MRS on the Internet or on the phone numbers of the MRS: 02/9632000 and 1470.