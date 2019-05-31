Scientists have Discovered a Sunken Prehistoric City

"Doggerland," a territory that occupies the southern part of the North Sea and connects the UK with mainland Europe, scientists called open remains of ancient civilization.

British scientists from the University of Bradford have discovered in the North Sea the remains of a massive civilization, reported by Live Science.

During an eleven-day expedition, experts took samples and found that the age of the landscape and the remains of fossils could be dated to ten thousand years.

The area is within the Doggerland, a land that once connected the eastern coast of the UK and the continent to the south of the North Sea.

Previously, experts found that there was a layer of compressed peat beneath the seabed. According to them, there was human civilization about 12,000 years ago. About four thousand years ago, the area was flooded. Experts intend to continue research in this region.

"We are absolutely confident that we will soon find traces of the settlements," say scientists at the University of Bradford.

They plan to return to the Doggerland area with a Dutch ship to continue the research this autumn.