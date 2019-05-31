Pope Francis arrives on a visit to Romania at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis The visit is under the motto "Let's Walk Together."

Pope Francis' visit will continue until June 2, and he will be visiting the cities of Bucharest, Shulumu Chek, Yash and Blago, Adjerpress announced. On May 31, the head of the Roman Catholic Church will be in Bucharest, Shumulu Chuck and Iash will be on June 1, and in Blaj on June 2.

The Holy Father will be welcomed with an official ceremony at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. He will have talks with President Klaus Iohannis who invited the him in 2017. Then Pope Francesc will have meetings with representatives of the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps.

In Bucharest, the Pope will also meet the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church Patriarch Daniel and the members of the Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church. This meeting will be followed by a visit by Pope Francis to the National Cathedral. The program does not provide a general liturgical service.

On June 1, the Pope will visit a Franciscan monastery in the town of Shumulu Chuk, Harghita County, where there is a 450-year-old statue of the Virgin Mary, considered to be miraculous, as well as the Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady Queen in the northeastern city of Yash, famous for Orthodox your churches and monasteries.



On June 2, the Pope will take part in a blessing ceremony of seven Greek-Catholic martyrs in the central town of Blago, the seat of the Catholic diocese in Romania, and will meet representatives of the Roma community in the city.