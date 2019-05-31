Minister Zaharieva Validated a Postage Stamp Made for 140 Years since the Establishment of the Bulgaria's MFA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva validated the anniversary stampp on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"Foreign policy is an embodiment of sovereignty. 140 years of our diplomatic service is working to uphold national priorities and protect the interests of the Bulgarian state, "Minister Zaharieva said at the ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We are known to be able to listen to foreign positions even when we do not fully share them. It is this quality of Bulgarian diplomacy that contributes to the ability to reach a compromise, to lead dialogue and to find solutions even in difficult situations, "said Ekaterina Zaharieva.



For 140 years Bulgaria has faced different foreign policy challenges, but diplomacy has earned us success. Among them, our foreign minister outlined our membership in NATO, joining the European Union, the three times when Bulgaria was a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the OSCE Presidency and the Council of the EU in the first half of 2018.

According to her, the validation of this mark symbolizes the evolution of the diplomatic service. Unlike 140 years ago, when the telegram was the main means of communication, "for the Bulgarian diplomat, for the Bulgarian diplomatic service, it is extremely important to react instantly and to be proactive, for which I thank my colleagues endlessly. It has to be literally every day to take important decisions and reactions in less than an hour, "said our foreign minister.



When on July 19, 1879, Prince Alexander Battenberg initiated the Bulgarian diplomatic service, Bulgaria had three representatives abroad - in Istanbul, Bucharest and Belgrade. Today our country has 104 overseas representations, and over 40 per cent of the employees with diplomatic rank are women. More than 20 per cent are women ambassadors and consuls general who represent Bulgaria in the world.



The ceremony for the validation of the stamp was also attended by the Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications, Rosen Zhelyazkov, and the Executive Director of Bulgarian Posts Deyan Douneshki. There were dozens of ambassadors and foreign diplomats accredited in Bulgaria.

The jubilee mark is a wax seal against the background of the Bulgarian flag. Its artist is Ventsislav Yordanov, a professor at the National Academy of Arts.