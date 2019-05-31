Father and Son Slaveikov Returned to the Emblematic Square in Sofia

Poor quality on the Graf Ignatiev street will not be repaired, and the contractor will be fined. This became clear after Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova inspected the repair of Graf Ignatiev Street around Slaveikov Square. The iconic bench of father and son Slaveikov has been returned.

The site was inspected and handed over to the Sofia Municipality yesterday. According to Fandakova irregularities are found in the territory of 15 decares, which, however, remain so, as it does not interfere with the whole movement on the street.

The mayor specified that the street would not be excavated again because of "a few poorly positioned tiles".

Fandakova said that the company has now made the new retainers, which will be placed along the tram line. In addition, some of the books' shopping areas will return, but with a new aesthetic appearance, where "banana cardboard boxes will not be used." 

