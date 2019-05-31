District Mayor in Plovdiv Arrested for Corruption Offenses

Mayor of the North Region of Plovdiv, Ralio Ralev, has been detained for investigation of corruption offenses as well as suspicions of misappropriation of public procurement. That's what NOVA learned from sources close to the investigation. There are other arrests on unconfirmed information.

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office is expected to come up with official information on the arrest.

The mayor was arrested half an hour after the end of his working day. He left the town hall and went to the gym where he was detained. Along with him, was also arrested the Plovdiv designer with whom Ralev worked. The search of the building to the district administration and the interrogation of staff continued until midnight.