Over 1.9 Million People Voted with Ballot, Nearly 160 Thousand - with a Machine

A little less than 159,000 people used the machine vote of the past European Parliament elections, according to CEC data, BNR reported.1,936,000 people voted with a paper bulletin, but the invalid ballot-papers are over 80,000. At this stage it is premature to say why these votes have not been taken into account, commented Alexander Andreev, spokesperson of the commission:

“Is the vote noted correctly, with a “x”, or is in the box, whether it is a preference, whether more than one square of different parties is affected - all of these could lead to invalidation of the vote and this is, of course, judged by the CEC before the protocols are completed ".