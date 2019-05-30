Grigor Dimitrov Will Face Stan Wawrinka In the Third Round of the French Open
Bulgaria’s best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov scored a difficult victory 6-7 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 over Croatian No. 11 seed Marin Cilic and qualified for the third round of Roland Garros tennis tournament. Dimitrov will play for the fourth time in his career in the third round of the French Open where he will face Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland). So far Dimitrov has 4 victories and 4 defeats in 8 matches against Wawrinka.
