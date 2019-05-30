Croatia Wants to Replace Its Currency, the Kuna, with Euro

Croatian Finance Minister Zdravko Marić and Central Bank Governor Boris Vujčić urged Croatia to join the European Central Bank's Unified Supervision Mechanism, which is the first step towards joining the eurozone. According to media in Zagreb, the procedure for replacing the Croatian kuna with the euro could happen after five years, Nova TV reported.

Membership of the ECB's Unified Supervisory Mechanism is mandatory for all members in the eurozone, while other EU countries can join voluntarily.

"This is one of the final steps Croatia has taken before the formal request for the introduction of the euro," the press said. According to observers, the possible replacement of the national currency with the European currency in 2024 will coincide with the 30-year since the introduction of the Croatian Kuna.