System Upgrade Stops the Registry Agency's Online Services for 3 Weekends

By the end of the year, the Registry Agency will perform step-by-step actions to optimise the hardware and software of its information systems, as well as introduce new functionalities. Part of them are commitments on the the Property Register under the Operational Program "Good Governance". All upcoming activities aim to modernise and upgrade services, introducing a new model for continuous monitoring and control, and enhancing the security of the Agency's IT systems.

The Registry Agency notifies all users that as a first stage of planned optimisation, from 15:00 to 18:30 on June 1, 2019 (Saturday), and on June 8-9, 2019 ( Saturday / Sunday) and 15-16 June 2019 (Saturday / Sunday) the electronic services provided by the Property Register, Commercial Register, BULSTAT Register and the Register of Spouses' Property Relationships will not be available.

The users of the electronic services will be further notified on the official website of the Registry Agency for the exact duration of the stops for the dates 8-9 and 15-16 June 2019.

The periods and the duration of the procedures in which the optimisation actions will be carried out are in line with the expected system loads. The first stage of the planned optimisation is envisaged immediately after the end of the campaign for the declaration of actual owners - 31.05.2019. and as far as possible from the peak of the annual financial reporting campaign - 30.06.2019.