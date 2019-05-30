Heavy Vehicles Will Be Stopped on Motorways and Congested Roads at Peak Hours during the Whole Summer

Due to expected heavy traffic to the sea during the summer the traffic of heavy vehicles on motorways and congested roads will be stopped at peak hours at the end of the week and on weekends. On 1 June (Saturday), the order for the movement of trucks over 12 tonnes enters into force in the summer months. The aim is to facilitate travel, increase safety and avoid congestion. This was announced at a joint press conference at the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) Radoslav Vlahov, a member of the Board of RIA Engineer Ivan Dossev, Director of "Maintenance of road infrastructure" in RIA and Chief Inspector Kaloyan Draganov DG "National Police "Of the Ministry of the Interior.

On Friday and Saturday, when there is an intense traffic to Varna and Bourgas in the repair sections of the Hemus and Trakia motorways, there will be two lanes for traffic in the direction to the sea, and on Sunday and Monday two lanes in the direction to Sofia .

This traffic organization worked successfully on weekends around May 24th, and the traffic jam on the highway was avoided, RIA and Traffic Police reported.

By the end of June, the repairs on the Trakia highway will be completed, and all temporary traffic restrictions will be lifted. Drivers will travel without restrictions, engineer Ivan Dossev said. The construction works on the Hemus highway, in the "Vitinya" tunnel in the direction to Sofia, the facility near the village of Potok and the "Korenishki Dol" Viaduct will continue during the summer season.

Citizens can report offenders who don’t adhere to the rules and organization of traffic, and any other problems on the road to 112 and in the Emergency Situation Center on the 24/7 telephone 0700 130 20.

Mr. Radoslav Vlahov appealed to all drivers to comply with the rules, to be more tolerant and not to use the emergency lane for overtaking or faster movement. Chief Inspector Draganov pointed out that, despite the severe sanctions - a fine of BGN 1,000 and deprivation of three months' right to drive, drivers continue to use the emergency lane.