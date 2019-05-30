BDZ Gives Free Travel to Children on June 1st

On the occasion of the International Children's Day BDZ this year will continue to observe its good tradition and will give free travel to all Bulgarian children up to 14 years of age. Young passengers can take advantage of this opportunity from 00:00 to 24:00 on June 1st in all passenger and fast trains (2nd class). Provided that the journey begins with a night train departing before 24:00 on June 1st, the free travel is valid until the train arrives at the final station the next day.

On the festive day, a free trip for children under 14 will be valid for the train on the Plovdiv-Edirne-Plovdiv route.

The age of the children is certified by a copy of a birth certificate or other proof of age, as well as by a child BDZ card. Reserved seats for all categories of trains and sleeping areas are paid. Children under the age of 10 must travel with a companion.

BDZ greets its smallest passengers for the upcoming celebration - International Children's Day and wishes them happy childhood, smiles and fun games during the summer vacation!