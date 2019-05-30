The business climate in Bulgaria is at a very good level. This was commented in Ruse by the deputy chairman of the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria / CEIBG / Prof. Nikolay Valkanov.

According to him, there are many stable laws, a good banking system and many working European funds, BTA reports.

"Only this year about BGN 2 billion from the European funds went to the Bulgarian business in three directions - energy efficiency, competitiveness and innovation," said Valkanov.



He also commented that it is good for businesses to take care of workers and provide them with good pay.

In his words, a shortage of staff is where there is no pay - for example, in the sectors of tourism and construction. According to Valkanov, where there is a good pay, where workers are respected.

A ceremony took place in the Danube town, where the CEIBG, together with the mayors of municipalities in the district, awarded "Socially Responsible Company - Partner of the Municipality for 2018".