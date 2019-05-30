Google Maps Shows the Tracking Cameras as Well as Speed Limits

Society | May 30, 2019, Thursday // 14:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Google Maps Shows the Tracking Cameras as Well as Speed Limits pixabay.com

Users from around the world will have access to the service, reported NOVA TV. 


Speed ​​tracking cameras are already available on Google Maps.

Service users have access to the latest version of the application. The company has not yet published an official announcement about countries where the service is active.

People living in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Russia , Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States, can benefit from the innovation from Google Maps.

We recall that just a few weeks ago, Google Maps integrated the platform for navigation using public transport in Sofia.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: speed limit, tracking camers, road, Google, sofia, Google Maps
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria