Google Maps Shows the Tracking Cameras as Well as Speed Limits
Users from around the world will have access to the service, reported NOVA TV.
Speed tracking cameras are already available on Google Maps.
Service users have access to the latest version of the application. The company has not yet published an official announcement about countries where the service is active.
People living in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Russia , Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States, can benefit from the innovation from Google Maps.
We recall that just a few weeks ago, Google Maps integrated the platform for navigation using public transport in Sofia.
