A New System Will Inform For the Air Quality in Real Time

Government allocated about BGN 400 million to improve the indicators, reported NOVA TV.



"The new real-time air quality information system is another step we take.'' This is what Niko Dimov, the Minister of Environment and Water said.

The Minister pointed out that last year they made a real-time online connection of the data obtained from the monitoring system in the country with the European Environment Agency.

"We passed all tests and this relationship is working quite adequately," Dimov said.

,,With the new system, we have tried to be as close as possible to the way the European Environment Agency presents the data in order to have some comparability'', Dimov said, adding that, with regard to fine particulates, they use their classification, including colour, can be viewed on the screen as fully as possible.

In 2019 for the first three months of the year, most pollution was measured in Smolyan, Gorna Oryahovitsa, "Thrace" in Plovdiv, Montana, Nikolop, "Nadezhda" district in Sofia.

There is no pollution for the same period in Sliven, Dobrich, Pirdop, Burgas, Stara Zagora, Kopitoto in Sofia.