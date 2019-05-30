Artists Discussed the "Strategy for the Development of Culture in Sofia 2013-2023"

The Culture Directorate of Sofia Municipality held working discussions with cultural figures, representatives of national and municipal institutions, artists and non-governmental organizations.

The idea of ​​the talks was one: Revision of the "Culture Development Strategy in Sofia 2013 - 2023".

Men and women who work for the city's culture have discussed the biggest problems of the strategy, but also its capabilities.

The discussions were on the main priorities of the strategy "Culture and Human Capital", "Equal Participation in Global Cultural Processes", "Access to Culture", "Cultural Heritage of the Changing City" and "The City of Creative Economy".

After the meetings, hundreds of recommendations and ideas were collected. T

hey will be analised. Part of them and applied in the policies of the municipality.

