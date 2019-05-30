Johannes Hahn: Thanks to the Treaty with Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia Has Been Invited to the EU

Thanks to the Friendship Agreement with Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia was given the chance to be invited to negotiate with the European Union for accession. This was stated by EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn in an interview with MIA.

"With the friendship agreement with Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia has become a perfect example of reconciliation and good neighbourly relations throughout the region. This is of great importance because it is central to our strategy for the Western Balkans'', he said.

"The integration of the Western Balkans is an investment in the stability of the EU and the strengthening of its political, economic and geopolitical interests," the EU Enlargement Commissioner said.

In its annual report, which was presented by Johannes Hahn, the European Commission has recommended the unconditional start of negotiations with northern Macedonia.

