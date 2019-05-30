Serbia is Working on Legalizing Euthanasia

In the draft of the Civil Code there is a proposal for the legalization of euthanasia in Serbia.

After a two-year discussion in the government's committee on the drafting of this code, it is decided that in the latest version of the preliminary draft, you can insert a provision on the possibility of people suffering from severe and incurable diseases ending their lives in a decent way.

The decision will be taken by them or with the consent of their relatives.

According to "Politics" Newspaper, a special law has been announced, which will precisely define the conditions and procedures for exercising the right to euthanasia.

Changes in the Penal Code will also be necessary.