Bulgaria is lagging behind the rest of the EU in terms of restrictions that limit smoking outside.

Unlike in Europe, we still see mass cigarette advertisements in Bulgaria, which promote trade in tobacco products. In this respect, the Ministry of Health still has a passive policy and there is more to be desired in this direction, Dr Masha Gavrailova, chairman of Bulgaria's Smokeless Bulgaria Association, announced on today's World No Tobacco Day.

Every year, on 31 May, the World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on the initiative of the World Health Organization.

The day is being held around the world, highlighting the health risks associated with tobacco use, and calling for an effective policy to reduce consumption levels.

The World Health Organization celebrates World No Tobacco Day since 1988.

Smoking is one of the major risk factors for the emergence of a number of socially significant diseases such as cardiovascular, oncological, and pulmonary diseases.

According to the World Health Organization, smoking is killing annually about 6 million people. More than 5 million of these victims are the result of the direct use of cigarette products, and the rest - the so-called "passive smoking". The reason for the high health risk that cigarettes lead is the fact that they contain over 4000 chemicals. Of these, at least 250 were identified as dangerous and 50 as being cancer-causing.

For these reasons, the World Health Organization and the European Commission are leading a policy to curb the harmful habit in all countries. In line with these ideas, in 2012 Bulgaria introduced a ban on smoking in public places.

The WHO has invited all countries to consider even stricter anti-vandal measures. These include limiting smoking scenes in movies, introducing anti-commercials to the harmful habit before screening, and more.