Angel Dzhambazki Invites the Newly Elected MEPs to Joint Action on the Mobility I Package
After yesterday evening, the CEC announced the results of which parties sent representatives to the European Parliament, the VMRO MEP, who led the fight against the Mobility Package - Angel Dzhambazki, called for a meeting with the elected representatives of the European Parliament from GERB, SDS, BSP for Bulgaria, DPS and Democratic Bulgaria.
In the invitation, Dzhambazki points out that there is no time, and all 17 Bulgarian MEPs should urgently take joint action on the so-called "Macron Package”, which is a symbol of double standards and aims to destroy the Bulgarian transport business.
The meeting will be held on June 17 (Monday) at 14:00 in Grand Hotel Sofia, in the Triaditsa Hall. The whole transport industry is also invited to the event because the best way to protect the Bulgarian interest is by coordinating the actions between the Bulgarian MEPs and the transport industry, VMRO notes.
- » Tsvetan Tsvetanov Resigned from All Leading Positions of GERB
- » The Names of All 17 New Bulgaria's MEPs Became Clear Late Last Night
- » The Bulgarian Cabinet Offers a Simplified Procedure for Issuing Personal Documents Abroad
- » MFA: The Enlargement of the EU to the Western Balkan Countries Remains Among the Priorities For Bulgaria
- » Sofia Municipal Council Will Support 4 Temples in Sofia
- » PM Borisov Ordered an Urgent Inspection of the Motorway Crash Barriers