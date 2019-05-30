Tsvetan Tsvetanov Resigned from All Leading Positions of GERB

After a conversation between GERB’s Chairman Boyko Borisov and Tsvetan Tsvetanov, Tsvetanov resigned from all the leadership positions in the party. It has already been deposited and accepted by Borisov. The prime minister thanked Tsvetanov for his work over the years.

GERB Parliamentary Speaker Daniela Daritkova gave an extraordinary briefing in the parliament’s lobby and confirmed Tsvetanov's decision to resign as well as the prime minister's decision to accept it.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov remains a regular member of GERB, said Daniela Daritkova.

