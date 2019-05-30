792 Cases of Measles Have Been Registered in the Country since February 12th

792 cases of measles have been registered in the country since 12 February, Professor Todor Kantardjiev, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD), told BNR.

"Today the psychological barrier of 800 cases will be overcomed, which is quite a lot. 156 of the cases are in the Blagoevgrad district. As of yesterday in Sofia city and the districts of the capital the cases are 272. This centre of infection is the biggest one at the moment. 260 are the cases in Samokov and Ihtiman, with decreasing tendency. What it’s scary from yesterday's data, is that there are 76-77 cases in Kyustendil region, in the region of Dupnitsa. Some of the RISIs in the country have taken adequate measures, "Professor Kantardjiev said in an interview for the show" Before All ".

He underlined that measures against the epidemic are being taken before such an epidemic happens, and everything after that is a crisis PR.

The specialist said that children under 8 years old and who have not been vaccinated for measles, rubella and mumps, which he says has not been done so far, should be actively looked for.

In his words, the investigated over 30 serums of children with measles in the National Reference Laboratory, have shown that children do not have antibodies against these diseases, although it is written that they have a vaccine.

"The worst thing about vaccines is that if you write that you have a vaccine and you are not vaccinated - then things get really tough."

In order to overcome the problem with measles, Professor Kantardjiev recommended:

"4 things must be respected. Children under 8 years of age should be vaccinated. Second, any ventilation, fresh air, or simply standing outside, reduces the risk of contamination. Third - epidemic spread of measles is most dangerous for people who are in immune deficiency and children who are not vaccinated on medical grounds. Fourth, a person who has returned from abroad, shouldn’t meet babies, especially younger than 15 months and not vaccinated, the first week "